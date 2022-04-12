PARIS — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm softball team was in a scoreless tie with Paris before the Tigers scored all of their runs in the fifth in a 6-0 win on Tuesday.
Lilli Hutson and Trinity Collins each had two hits for the Buffaloes, while Bailee Whittaker had seven strikeouts in five innings and Makelyn Lagacy had three strikeouts in one inning.
The Buffaloes will face Chrisman on Wednesday.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Paris
Paris 6, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0
Geo-RF`000`000`0`— `0 `5` 4
Paris`000`060`x`—`6`6`0
WP — Moore. LP — Bailee Whittaker. Two or more hits — GRF: Lilli Hutson, Trinity Collins P: Minor. 2B — P: Minor, Hoffman, Bishop. 3B — P: Cox. RBIs — P: Bishop.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.