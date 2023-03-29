CASEY — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm softball team were down all game as the Buffaloes lost to Casey-Westfield 11-1 in five innings.
J'Lynn Waltz had two hits and a RBI for the Buffaloes, while Peyton McComas had two hits.
The Buffaloes will play Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond on Friday.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Casey
Casey-Westfield 11, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 1
Geo-RF`000`01`— `1 `6` 2
C-W`108`2x`—`11`14`0
WP — Goble. LP — Chelsea Johnson. Two or more hits — GRF: J'Lynn Waltz, Peyton McComas CW: Cribelar 3, Redman,Truelove, Warfel. 2B — CW: Cribelar 2, Jean. 3B — CW: Cribelar, Warfel. RBIs — GRF: Waltz CW:Cribelar 3, Warfel 2, Truelove, Ring.
