LEROY — Looking at Tuesday's game ending early, the Georgetown-Ridge Farm softball team made sure to keep going.
The Buffaloes were down 15-3 entering the fifth inning against LeRoy, before scoring seven runs in to stay in the game. Geo-RF would keep fighting but lost 23-22 to the Panthers.
Bailee Whittaker had four hits with two home runs and eight RBIs for the Buffaloes, while Lili Hutson had four hits and three RBIs, Gentry Howard had two hits and three RBIs, J'Lynn Waltz had three hits and two RBIs, Trinity Collins had a home run and two RBIs, Makaelyn Lagacy had three hits and a RBI, Claire Renaker had two hits and a RBI and Chelsea Johnson had a RBI.
PREP SOFTBALL
At LeRoy
LeRoy 23, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 22
Geo-RF`112`076`5`— `22 `20` 4
LeRoy`564`034`1`—`23`23`4
WP — Eastham. LP — Bailee Whittaker Two or more hits — GRF: Whittaker 4, Lilli Hutson 4, Makelyn Lagacy 3, J'Lynn Waltz 3, Claire Renaker, Gentry Howard L: Warlow 5, Loy 4, Bossingham 3, Eastham, Spratt, Bogema, Buckles, Cox. 2B — GRF: Waltz 2 L: Warlow 4, Buckles, Bossingham, Cox. 3B — L: Warlow, Loy. HR — GRF: Whittaker 2, Collins. L: Loy 2, Bogema 2. RBIs — GRF: Whittaker 8, Hutson 3, Trinity Collins 2, Waltz 2, Claire Renaker, Lagacy, Chelsea Johnson L: Loy 6, Bogema 4, Warlow 3, Spratt 2, Cox 2, Eastham.
