VILLA GROVE — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm softball team scored two runs in the top of the first inning, but Villa Grove would outscore it 15-2 to get a 15-4 win in an IHSA Class 1A regional.
Makaelyn Lagacy had two hits for the Buffaloes while Lilli Hutson and J'Lynn Waltz each had one RBI and Addison Spesard had three hits.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Villa Grove
Villa Grove 15, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 4
Geo-RF`200`110`— `4 `6` 6
V. Grove`231`225`—`15`20`4
WP — Alex Brown. LP —Bailee Whittaker. Two or more hits — GRF: Addison Spesard 3 VG: Logan Lillard 4, Maci Clodfelter 3, Allison Pangburn 3, Brown 3, Kalyn Cordes 3, Addie Wilson. 2B — GRF: Claire Renaker, Makaelyn Lagacy VG: Wilson, Clodfelter, Kaylee Arbuckle. 3B — VG: Clodfelter, Lillard, Pangburn, Chloe Reardon. RBIs — GRF: Lagacy 2, Lilli Hutson, J'Lynn Waltz VG:Reardon 3, Clodfelter 3, Pangburn, Lillard, Arbuckley, Wilson.
