COVINGTON, Ind. — The Fountain Central softball team scored seven runs in the third and went on to beat Covington 10-3 on Tuesday.

Katie Brown hit a three-run home run for the first homer of her career for the Mustangs, while Kacey Kirkpatrick had two hits and two RBIs and Kyra Kiger and Zoe Foxworthy-DeJournett each had one RBI.

Karma Kingery had two RBIs for the Trojans.

Both teams will play each other again on Thursday.

