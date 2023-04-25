COVINGTON, Ind. — The Fountain Central softball team scored seven runs in the third and went on to beat Covington 10-3 on Tuesday.
Katie Brown hit a three-run home run for the first homer of her career for the Mustangs, while Kacey Kirkpatrick had two hits and two RBIs and Kyra Kiger and Zoe Foxworthy-DeJournett each had one RBI.
Karma Kingery had two RBIs for the Trojans.
Both teams will play each other again on Thursday.
