CAYUGA, Ind. — The Fountain Central softball team swept through North Vermillion in a doubleheader on Saturday.
In the first game, the Mustangs won 15-8 as Zoe Foxworthy-DeJournett, Jackie Weber and winning pitcher Kacey Kirkpatrick each had three hits with Sami Krout hitting her first homer of the season and Weber stole four bases.
Foxworthy-DeJournett had two home runs in the second game as the Mustangs won 8-3. Weber, Kirkpatrick and winning pitcher Lilly Bennett each had two hits with Weber and Kirkpatrick each hitting a home run.
The Mustangs are 4-5 and 2-4 in the Wabash River Conference and will play the Indiana School of the Deaf on Monday.
