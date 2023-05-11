SHERIDAN, Ind. — The Fountain Central softblal team had 16 hits as the Mustangs beat Sheridan 18-1 on Thursday.
Kacey Kirkpatrick had four hits with five RBIs for the Mustangs, while Kearney Foxworthy-DeJournett had three hits and four RBIs, Kyra Kiger had her second home run of the season, Erin Volk had two hits and winning pitcher Lilly Bennett had three hits.
The Mustangs are 9-9 overall and will face Parke Heritage on Saturday to close out conference play.
