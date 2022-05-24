MONTEZUMA, Ind. — Down 12-2 in the fourth inning, Fountain Central fought and fought in their IHSAA sectional game against Covington.
The Mustangs scored four runs in the fourth, two runs in the sixth and four runs in the seventh to tie things up. After turning away the Trojans in the eighth, an over throw to first base on a bunt would bring in Haley Webb as the Mustangs came away with a 13-12 win.
Maddie Medley and Kacey Kirkpatrick each had two doubles and three RBIs in the win for Fountain Central, who got their first win over Covington in six years, while Hannah Wood had a double with two RBIs and Chloe Golia, Kendal Rahm and Kendra Earlywine each had a double.
Briley Peyton had two hits and three RBIs for Covington (7-15), while Tyra Hammer had three hits and two RBIs and Paige Messmore had two hits and a RBI.
The Mustangs will play sectional host Riverton Parke on Wednesday.
Also in an IHSAA Class 2A regional in Crawfordsville, Ind., Seeger's season ended with an 8-0 loss to Western Boone.
