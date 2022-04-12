VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central softball team may have lost 13-1 to South Vermillion on Tuesday, but they did get one great highlight.
With runners on first and second, Mustang centerfielder Hannah Wood caught a shallow fly ball and threw it to third baseman Maddie Medley for the second out and Medley threw to second baseman Jerzi Hershberger to complete the triple play.
Kacey Kirkpatrick had three hits with an RBI for the Mustangs, who are 1-4 and 0-4 in the Wabash River Conference and will face Southmont on Thursday.
