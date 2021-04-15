CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Fountain Central softball team was only down 3-2 in the third inning, but Southmont scored seven runs in the third and would go on to win 16-6 on Thursday.
Chloe Golia had two hits with a home run and two RBIs for Fountain Central, while Marley Massey had two RBIs.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Crawfordsville, Ind.
Southmont 16, Fountain Central 6
F. Central`101`040`— `6`6`0
Southmont`127`312`—`16`13`1
WP — Shirk. LP — Kacey Kirkpatrick. Two or more hits — FC: Chloe Golia SM: Hannah Nichols 3, Shirk, Elizabeth Conkright, Abbey Gass, Chelsea Veatch. 2B — SM: Gass 2, Conkright. 3B — FC: Marley Massey. SM: Nichols. HR — FC: Golia. RBIs — FC: Golia 2, Massey 2 SM: Shirk 2, Gass 2, Nichols 2, Conkright, Veatch, Taylor Grino, Natalie Manion.
