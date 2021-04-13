FC logo

CLINTON, Ind. — The Fountain Central softball team saw themselves down 12-0 after the first inning and could not recover as they lost 13-1 to South Vermillion on Tuesday.

Maddie Medley had an RBI double for the Mustangs, while Kendra Earlywine gave up four hits and had a strikeout on the mound.

Fountain Central will travel to Southmont on Thursday.

PREP SOFTBALL

At Clinton, Ind.

South Vermillion 13, Fountain Central 1

F. Central`001`00`— `1`4`2

S. Vermillion`(12)01`00`—`13`4`0

WP — Adyson Smith. LP — Kendra Earlywine. 2B — FC: Maddie Medley SV: Schawitsch, Linnenkamp. RBIs — FC: Medley SV: Schawitsch, Minor, Hailey Boardman, Linnenkamp, Wilson, Smith, Fellows.

 

