VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central softball team were the victim of a 10-run second inning from Riverton Parke as the Mustangs lost 19-5.
Chloe Golia had two hits with a home run and three RBIs for the Mustangs, while Kacey Kirkpatrick hit a solo home run and Marley Maseey had two hits.
Kirkpatrick took the loss on the mound for Fountain Central, who will play Crawfordsville on Thursday.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Veedersburg, Ind.
Riverton Parke 19, Fountain Central 5
R. Parke`3(10)0`42`—`19`8`0
Fountain Central`320`00`—`5`8`1
WP — Ava Pharr. LP — Kacey Kirkpatrick. Two or more hits — RP: Caeden Bennett 3 FC: Marley Massey, Chloe Golia. 2B — RP: Bennett 3 FC: Golia. 3B — RP: Reaghan Benjamin. FC: Massey. HR — RP: Bailey Duke. FC: Kirkpatrick, Golia. RBIs — RP: Bennett 7, Duke 3, Benjamin 3, Arial Wright 2, Maddie Belcher FC: Golia 3, Kirkpatrick.
