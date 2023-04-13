CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Fountain Central softball team scored in each inning and held on to beat Southmont 16-14 on Thursday.
Kacey Kirpatrick and Zoe Foxworthy-DeJournett each had a home run for the Mustangs, while Sami Krout had two doubles with three runs scored, Kirkpatrick and Kearney Foxworthy-DeJournett each had three hits and Kyra Kiger, Katie Brown and Zoe Foxworthy-DeJournett each had two hits.
The Mustangs are 2-4 and will face Faith Christian on Friday.
