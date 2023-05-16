BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Kacey Kirkpatrick set a program record with 19 strikeouts as the Fountain Central softball team beat Bethesda Christian School 5-2 on Tuesday.
Kirkpatrick only gave up two hits and two walks to get her eighth win of the season.
Kearney Foxworthy-DeJournett had four hits, while Sami Krout had three hits and three RBIs and Jackie Weber had two hits.
The Mustangs are 11-1 and will host Lafayette Central Catholic on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.