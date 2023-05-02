VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Kacey Kirkpatrick had 14 strikeouts on the mound as the Foutnain Central softball team beat Attica 10-7 on Tuesday.
Zoe Foxworthy-DeJournett had a home run and a double for the Mustangs, while Jackie Weber had three hits with two doubles, Kyra Kiger had three hits and Kearney Foxworthy-DeJournett and Sami Krout each had two hits.
The Mustangs are 7-8 overall and 5-6 in the Wabash River Conference and will face Attica again on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.