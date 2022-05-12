ATTICA, Ind. — The Fountain Central softball team rallied on Thursday to beat Attica 4-2 in Wabash River Conference action.
Attica scored its runs in the first, but winning pitcher Kacey Kirkpatrick had a two-RBI double in the fourth to tie and and had a RBI in the fifth to give the Mustangs the lead for good.
Maddie Medley had two hits, while Kendal Rahm and Hannah Wood each had a triple for the Mustangs, who are 2-13 and 1-8 in the WRC and will face North Montgomery on Friday.
