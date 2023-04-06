CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Fountain Central softball team picked up its first win of the season on Thursday with an 18-4 win over Crawfordsville.
Kacey Kirkpatrick had a home run and got the win on the mound for the Mustangs, while Zoe DeJournett had a hit, three walks and set a school record with six stolen bases. Jackie Weber, Kyra Kiger and Kearney DeJournett each had two hits.
The Mustangs are 1-2 and will host South Vermillion on Monday.
