MONTEZUMA, Ind. — The Fountain Central softball team fought back from an early 7-0 deficit, but could not finish it as the Mustangs lost 9-6 to Lafayette Central Catholic in an IHSAA Class 1A sectional.
Kearney Foxworthy-DeJournett had two hits with four RBIs for the the Mustangs, while Sami Krout and Kacey Kirkpatrick each had one RBI and Zoe Foxworthy-DeJournett had two hits.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Montezuma, Ind.
Lafayette Central Catholic 9, Fountain Central 6
F. Central`000`230`1`— `6 `6` 0
LCC`700`002`x`—`9`12`1
WP — Duffy. LP — Kacey Kirkpatrick. Two or more hits — FC: Zoe Foxworthy-DeJournett, Kearney Foxworthy-DeJournett LCC: Rausch 3, Mazur, Rider. 2B — FC: Kirkpatrick LCC: Gaeta. 3B — LCC: Rider 2. RBIs — FC: Kearney Foxworthy-DeJournett 4, Kirkpatrick, Sami Krout LCC: Rider 3, Gaeta 2, Mazur, Rausch, Renback, King.
