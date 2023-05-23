MONTEZUMA, Ind. — Just when it seemed the North Vermillion softball team was going to make a game out of things, Riverton Parke made sure the Falcons' season would end.
The Patriots scored four runs in the top of the fourth to only be behind 6-4, but the Panthers scored 12 runs in bottom of the inning for a 18-4 win in five innings of an IHSAA Class 1A sectional semifinal on Tuesday.
Alexis Brink, Hope Kawata and Reana Campbell each had one RBI for the Falcons.
The Panthers will play Lafayette Central Catholic in Thursday's championship game.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Montezuma, Ind.
Riverton Parke 18, North Vermillion 4
N. Vermillion`000`40`— `4 `5` 4
R. Parke`312`(12)x`—`18`15`0
WP — Inman. LP — Addie Burns. Two or more hits — RP: Inman 3, Belcher 3, Duke, Leitgabel, Lumaye. 2B — RP: Duke, Ugoletti, Inman, Lumaye. HR — RP: Inman. RBIs — NV: Alexis Brink, Raena Campbell, Hope Kawata RP: Inman 5, Duke 3, Leitgabel 3, Ugoletti 2, Belcher, Resendiz, Lumaye.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.