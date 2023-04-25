POTOMAC — Resiliency in athletics comes with experience.
That was never more evident than Monday’s Vermilion Valley Conference softball contest between the Armstrong-Potomac Trojans and the Georgetown-Ridge Farm Buffaloes at Millie Curtis Park.
Armstrong-Potomac, featuring eight seniors, overcame a 5-4 deficit with an 8-run sixth innings to beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm,12-8.
“Resiliency is word that we are going take moving forward with this team,’’ said AP coach Gary Duden. “The leadership that we have with our eight seniors is where things start for us. I’ve had this group, most of them since grade shoot and some of them since t-ball. We have been looking forward to this year for a long time
“We struggled a little tonight, it was probably our worst defensive game, but we found a way to get a good result. And it started because we believe in ourselves.’’
The Trojans (9-7 overall, 4-3 in the Vermilion Valley Conference) could have easily let Monday’s game get away from them when the Buffaloes scored 4 runs in the top of the fifth to take a 5-4 lead.
“These girls are so supportive of each other and they know their potential,’’ Duden said. “They knew that was just one bad inning and that we still had time.’’
In the bottom of the sixth, senior Cami Saltsgaver got things started with a triple to left field. Senior Laney Duden followed with a game-tying double to center. The seniors continued to deliver for Armstrong-Potomac as Kelsey Blackford had the go-ahead RBI-triple and then Faith Cline added a run-scoring single.
“It the leadership from those seniors that allowed us to overcome some of our mistakes,’’ Duden said.
He also pointed out that the inning-ending double play the Trojans turned to end the fifth inning, keeping the margin at 5-4 was a result of four seniors (Saltsgaver, Cline, Duden and Kyla Bullington) along with a junior Brynn Spencer.
“They could have easily scored a few more runs that inning,’’ Duden said. “We practice for defensive situations like that all year, and when we needed it — the girls made the play.’’
While Armstrong-Potomac was praising the play of its senior leaders, Georgetown-Ridge Farm coach Shelby Franzen continues to see her young group — with seven freshman starters — making progress.
“We have a strong heart, we just need to grow a little bit,’’ Franzen said. “We have a total of 11 freshmen on the roster and it can be difficult when you have that many young players.’’
Senior J’Lynn Waltz did her part for the Buffaloes, going 5-for-5 at the plate with a pair of RBIs. But the 8-run sixth inning for the Trojans proved to be the difference in the game.
“It just seems like the dominoes keep falling against us. Where a veteran team would just brush off one or two mistakes, it seems like they multiply on our young girls,’’ she said.
But, Franzen is quick to point out that her team is making a ton of progress.
“We have grown significantly from our very first game, even our first practice,’’ she said. “I can’t wait to see what’s in store for our program in the next few years.’’
Georgetown-Ridge Farm (4-11 overall, 3-5 in the VVC) tried to make things interesting in the seventh inning, scoring three times but Armstrong-Potomac’s Acasia Gerentz got the final out to squelch the rally.
The two teams played another non-conference game after Monday’s conference contest.
Armstrong-Potomac defeated Georgetown-Ridge Farm 22-7 in that contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.