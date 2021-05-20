TILTON — The Danville softball team jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and went on to get a 7-1 win over Champaign Centennial in Big 12 Conference action.
Saige Keller had 12 strikeouts on the mound and only gave up three hits for the Vikings, while Allie Thurston had two RBIs, Savannah Rudy had three hits and a RBI and Emmalee Trover and Lakin Alyea each had one RBI.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Tilton
Danville 7, Champaign Centennial 1
Centennial`001`000`0`—`1`3`4
Danville`400`210`x`—`7`6`4
WP — Saige Keller. LP — Claire Davidson. Two or more hits — D: Savanna Rudy 3 2B — C: Leah Luchinski. RBIs — C: Avery Loschen D: Allie Thurston 2, Rudy, Emmalee Trover, Lakin Alyea.
