TILTON — The Danville softball team had six hits, but could not keep up with Normal West as the Vikings lost 12-1.

Karli Johnson had two hits for the Vikings while Kaleah Bellik had a double.

PREP SOFTBALL

At Tilton

Normal West 12, Danville 1

N. West`312`033`— `12 `12` 0

Danville`000`001`—`1`6`2

WP — Morlock. LP — Saige Keller. Two or more hits — NW: Morlock 4, Benedict, Post, Poehlman, Boyd D: Karli Johnson. 2B — NW: Morlock, Poehlman D: Kaleah Bellik. HR — NW: Morlock. RBIs — NW: Morlock 3, Post 2, Benedick, McCandless, Brandon, Poehlman, Boyd, White

