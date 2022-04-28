TILTON — The Danville softball team had six hits, but could not keep up with Normal West as the Vikings lost 12-1.
Karli Johnson had two hits for the Vikings while Kaleah Bellik had a double.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Tilton
Normal West 12, Danville 1
N. West`312`033`— `12 `12` 0
Danville`000`001`—`1`6`2
WP — Morlock. LP — Saige Keller. Two or more hits — NW: Morlock 4, Benedict, Post, Poehlman, Boyd D: Karli Johnson. 2B — NW: Morlock, Poehlman D: Kaleah Bellik. HR — NW: Morlock. RBIs — NW: Morlock 3, Post 2, Benedick, McCandless, Brandon, Poehlman, Boyd, White
