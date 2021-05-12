TILTON — The Danville softball team had a 8-4 lead after the first inning, but could not keep up against Normal Community as they lost 29-13 on Tuesday in Big 12 play.
Karli Johnson had a grand slam for the Vikings, while Emmalee Trover had four RBIs, Madison Gagnon had tow hits and two RBIs and Saige Keller had a RBI.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Tilton
Normal Community 29, Danville 13
Normal`472`(12)4`—`29`20`1
Danville`814`00`—`13`9`8
WP — Alison Kern. LP — Saige Keller. Two or more hits — NC: Kern 5, Kiersten Manning 5, Kaitlyn Egenes, Lexi Corcoran D: Karli Johnson, Madison Gagnon. 2B — NC: Manning 2, Kern, Addi Boundy, Ella Fletcher, Cadan Brinkman D: Emmalee Trover. 3B — NC: Brinkman. HR — NC: Kern 2. D: Johnson (GS). RBIs — NC: Kern 8, Manning 4, Fletcher 2, Corcoran 2, Boundy 2, Egenes, Logan Morstatter D: Johnson 4, Trover 4, Gagnon 2, Saige Keller
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.