TILTON — The Danville softball team rallied with five runs in the seventh, but the Vikings' rally fell short in a 11-9 loss to Normal Community on Thursday.
Jaidyn Hardesty had a grand slam with four RBIs for the Vikings while KaLeah Bellik had three hits with two doubles and two RBIs, Kendall Rannebarger had three hits and Emalee Trover, Payton Beith and Cheyenne Walls each had two hits.
The Vikings are 3-10 and 3-2 in the Big 12 and will play Peoria High on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.