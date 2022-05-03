TILTON — The Danville softball team had an early lead on Tuesday, but Bloomington tied the game and would score three runs in the seventh to get a 5-2 win in Big 12 Conference action.
Kaleah Bellik had a double and two RBIs for the Vikings, while Saige Keller had 12 strikeouts on the mound.
The Vikings will host Normal West on Thursday.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Tilton
Bloomington 5, Danville 2
Bloomington`011`000`3`— `5 `5` 1
Danville`200`000`0`—`2`4`3
WP — E. Vetter. LP — Saige Keller. Two or more hits — B: M. Vetter D: Kaleah Bellik. 2B — B: E. Vetter, M. Vetter D: Bellik. RBIs — B: M. Vetter 2, Hoder. D: Bellik 2.
