Danville logo

URBANA — The Danville softball team tied the game up in the sixth, but Urbana would score in the seventh to get a 3-2 win on Thursday.

Emmalee Trover had two hits and a RBI, while Karli Johnson had one RBI, Savanna Rudy had two hits and Saige Keller had seven strikeouts on the mound.

PREP SOFTBALL

At Urbana

Urbana 3, Danville 2

Danville`000`011`0`—`2`6`4

Urbana`001`010`1`—`3`6`2

WP — Allison. LP — Saige Keller. Two or more hits — D: Savanna Rudy, Emmalee Trover U:Allson 3. 2B — U: Allison, Julia Rudicil. HR — U: Allison. RBIs — D: Trover, Karli Johnson U: Allison, Rudicil.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you