DANVILLE — With 18 hits, the Danville softball team beat Armstrong-Potomac 13-5 on Monday.
Emmalee Trover had three hits with three RBIs for the Vikings, while Karlie Johnson had three hits with a home run and two RBIs, Allie Thurston had three hits and a RBI and Kaleah Bellik and Maya Gagnon each had two hits and a RBI and Aleeya Rudy and Saige Keller each had two hits.
Lindsey Suits and Faith Cline each had two RBIs, while Ersie Cooper had one RBI and Denley Heller had two hits.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Danville
Danville 13, Armstrong-Potomac 5
A-P`010`301`0`— `5 `6` 7
Danville`130`342`x`—`13`18`1
WP — Saige Keller. LP — Denley Heller. Two or more hits — AP: Heller D: Allie Thurston 3, Karlie Johnson 3, Emmalee Trover 3, Aleeya Rudy, Maya Gagnon, Kaleah Bellik. 2B — AP: Lindsey Suits, Ellie Cooper, Cami Saltsgaver D: Johnson 2, Trover 2, Gagnon. 3B — D: Bellik. HR — D: Johnson. RBIs — AP: Faith Cline 2, Suits 2, Ersie Cooper D: Trover 3, Johnson 2, Thurston, Bellik, Gagnon.
