DANVILLE — The Danville softball team had 12 hits as they beat Oakwood 11-1 on Tuesday.

Emmalee Trover and Saige Keller combined to give up only three hits on the mound for the Vikings. Kaleah Bellik had four hits and three RBIs, while Keller had two hits and three RBIs, Karlie Johnson had two RBIs and Allie Thurston had three hits.

Karsen Rupp had a double for the Comets.

PREP BASEBALL

At Danville

Danville 11, Oakwood 1

Oakwood`010`00`— `1 `3` 2

Danville`014`24`—`11`12`3

WP — Emmalee Trover. LP — Gracie Enos. Two or more hits — D: Kaleah Bellik 4, Allie Thurston 3, Saige Keller. 2B — O: Karsen Rupp D: Keller 2, Bellik 2, Thurston. RBIs — D: Keller 3, Bellik 3, Karlie Johnson 2.

