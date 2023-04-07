CANTON — The Danville Area Community College softball team won the first game 6-4 and the second 10-6 over Spoon River on Friday.
In the first game, Rylee Richey had three hits with a home run and two RBIs, Raven Morrison had two hits with an home run and two RBIs, Danielle Shuey had two hits and a RBI and Ashlynn McPeak added two hits. Richey had five strikeouts in four innings to get the win and Morrison pitched the last two innings for the save.
In the second game, Morrison had two hits with a home run and five RBIs, while Hayden Smith had three hits and two RBIs, Kyleigh Weller had a solo home run and two hits and Beth Pavy and Danielle Shuey each had one RBI.
Weller had five strikeouts in five innings to win the game, while Raven Morrison pitched two innings for the save.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.