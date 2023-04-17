PEORIA — After being edged out 4-3 in the first game, the Danville Area Community College softball team rebounded to win 10-1 in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday with Illinois Central College.
In the first game, Ashlynn McPeak had a home run and two RBIs for the Lady Jaguars, while Danielle Shuey had a two hits with a solo home run.
In the second game, Ashlynn McTagertt had two hits with three RBIs, while Kyleigh Weller had two hits with a home run and two RBIs, Ella Wolfe had two hits and two RBIs and Shuey had one RBI.
The Lady Jaguars will face Illinois Central College again on Wednesday at home.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
At Peoria
Game 1
Illinois Central College 4, Danville Area Community College 3
DACC`200`010`0`— `3 `4` 3
ICC`200`200`x`—`4`4`1
WP — Kiersten Manning. LP — Rylee Richey. Two or more hits — D: Danielle Shuey 3B — D: Shuey. HR — D: Shuey, Ashlynn McPeak. I: Manning. RBIs — D: McPeak 2, Shuey I: Manning 2, Olivia Strirnaman.
Game 2
Danville Area Community College 10, Illinois Central 1
DACC`111`70`— `10 `9` 2
ICC`010`00`—`1`5`3
WP — Kyleigh Weller. LP — Olivia Drish. Two or more hits — D: Weller, Ashlynn McTagerrt, Ella Wolfe I: Marley Williamson. 2B — D: Wolfe 2, Weller I: Williamson. HR — D: Weller. RBIs — D: McTagertt 3, Weller 2, Wolfe 2, Shuey I: Kelsey Gillette.
