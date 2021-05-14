CLINTON, Ind. — The Covington softball team did not have any luck against South Vermillion on Friday, losing 5-0 and 12-1.
Even with the loss, coach Ryan Sowers saw positives, especially in the first game.
"Our ladies are really starting to put some things together right now. Playing a solid South Vermillion (18-1) team to a 5-0 game was one of our best efforts this year," Sowers said. "We did not have any errors in that contest, pitched well, and had some solid approaches at the plate. Overall, I'm excited for the direction our team is heading a couple weeks away from Sectional play."
The Trojans are 9-13 and will play North Vermillion on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.