COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington softball team lost an early lead but scored in the bottom of the seventh on a passed ball to get the 7-6 win over Fountain Central on Tuesday.
Page Messmore had three hits and a RBI and winning pitcher Briley Peyton had two hits and a RBI with 11 strikeouts on the mound.
Shelby Marshall and Maddie Medley each had three hits and two RBIs for Fountain Central, while Jerzi Hershberger-Simmons had two hits and two RBIs and Marley Massey, Kacey Kirkpatrick and Hannah Wood each had two hits.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Covington, Ind.
Covington 7, Fountain Central 6
F. Central`003`012`0`— `6`14`1
Covington`320`100`1`—`7`8`0
WP — Briley Peyton. LP — Kacey Kirkpatrick. Two or more hits — FC: Maddie Medley 3, Shelby Marshall 3, Marley Massey, Kirkpatrick, Jerzi Hershberger-Simmons, Hannah Wood C: Paige Messmore 3, Peyton 2B — FC: Kirkpatrick, Marshall, Wood C: Messmore, Peyton. RBIs — FC: Marshall 2, Hershberger-Simmons 2, Medley 2 C: Messmore, Peyton.
