DELPHI, Ind. — The Seeger softball team's season ended in a tough 1-0 loss to Delphi Community on Tuesday in an IHSAA Class 2A sectional.
Morgan Cooksey had 12 strikeouts and gave up only three hits for the Patriots, but Seeger could not get a hit against Delphi pitcher Lexi Miller, who had 16 strikeouts.
Airy Lattimore had the winning hit for the Oracles in the eighth inning, who will play Carroll in the sectional championship on Wednesday.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Delphi, Ind.
Delphi 1, Seeger 0
Seeger`000`000`00`— `0 `0` 0
Delphi`000`000`01`—`1`3`0
WP — Lexi Miller. LP — Morgan Cooksey. RBIs — D: Airy Lattimore.
