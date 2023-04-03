DANVILLE — The Chrisman softball team had nine hits as they were able to beat Schlarman Academy 10-0 on Monday.
Addison Phipps had two RBIs for the Cardinals, while Adaleyn Miller and Layken Hovis each had two hits and a RBI and Grace Bishop and Sequoyah Cook each had one RBI.
Losing pitcher Deana Linares had a double for the Hilltoppers.
The Cardinals are 2-2 and 1-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will face St. Thomas More on Tuesday.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Danville
Chrisman 10, Schlarman Academy 0
Chrisman`004`15`— `10 `9` 0
Schlarman`000`00`—`0`2`6
WP — Brianna Barna (2-2). LP —Deana Linares. Two or more hits — C: Adaleyn Miller, Laykin Hovis. 2B — S: Linares. RBIs — C: Addison Phipps 2, Miller, Hovis, Grace Bishop, Sequoyah Cook.
