GEORGETOWN — Makaelyn Legacy drove in a game-high three runs as the Georgetown-Ridge Farm softball ended the regular season with an 11-1 victory over Hoopeston Area on Tuesday.
The Buffaloes, who will enter the regional tournament with a 5-9 record, got two hits from J'Lynn Waltz, Lilli Hutson, Maddelyn Roach and Ashlyn Spesard, while Claire Renaker had the team's only home run.
Junior Bailee Whittaker was the winning pitcher for Georgetown-Ridge Farm allowing just one run over five innings.
Emma Glotzbach had two hits and the only RBI for Hoopeston Area while Audra Funk also finished with two hits for the Cornjerkers.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Georgetown
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 11, Hoopeston Area 1
Hoopeston`100`00`—`1`7`5
Geo-RF`250`4x`—`11`12`1
WP — Bailee Whittaker. LP — Judy. Two or more hits — Hoopeston Area: Audra Funk 2, Emma Glotzbach. Georgetown-Ridge Farm: J'Lynn Waltz 2, Lilli Hutson 2, Maddelyn Roach 2, Ashlyn Spesard. 2B — HA: Funk, Ali Watson. Georgetown-Ridge Farm: Makaelyn Legacy. HR — Georgetown-Ridge Farm: Claire Renaker. RBIs — Hoopeston Area: Glotzbach. Georgetown-Ridge Farm: Legacy 3, Renaker 2, Hutson, Whittaker.
Records — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 5-9.
