HOOPESTON — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin softball team scored five runs in the first inning and went on to beat Hoopeston Area 10-8 on Thursday.
Ella Myers and Raeghan Dickison each had two hits and three RBIs for the Blue Devils, while Mayzee Myers had two hits and two RBIs, Ava Acton had two hits and a RBI and Natalie Clapp had two hits.
Alexa Bailey had two hits and two RBIs for the Cornjerkers, while Tobi West had two RBIs, Macy Warner had two hits and a RBI, Riley Miller and Jersey Cundiff each had one RBI and Melina Vogel had two hits.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Hoopeston Area
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 10, Hoopeston Area 8
BHRA`500`302`0`— `10 `12` 2
Hoopeston`101`201`3`—`8`10`0
WP — Emily Ronto. LP — Maddie Barnes. Two or more hits — BHRA:Natalie Clapp, Ava Acton, Ella Myers, Raeghan Dickison, Mayzee Myers HA: Macy Warner, Alexa Bailey, Melina Vogel. 2B — HA: Tobi West, Bailey. 3B — BHRA: Ella Myers 2, Acton. RBIs — BHRA: Ella Myers 3, Dickison 3, Mayzee Myers 2, Acton HA: West 2, Bailey 2, Warner, Riley Miller, Jersey Cundiff.
