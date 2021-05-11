BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin softball team poured on the offense on Tuesday with a 12-2 win over Hoopeston Area.
Alyvia Jackson had three hits with a home run for the Blue Devils, while Ella Myers had three singles and Gada Bryant and Natalie Clapp each had two hits.
Laynee Dickison had seven strikeouts to get the win for BHRA, who are 5-3.
Ali Watson had a home run and Emma Glotzbach had two hits for Hoopeston Area.
