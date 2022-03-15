PAXTON — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin softball team got the season going with a 7-0 win over Paxton-Buckley-Loda on Tuesday.
Alyvia Jackson had 15 strikeouts and gave up six hits to get the win for the Blue Devils, while Ella Myers and Mikayla Cox each had two RBIs, Cox, Raeghan Dickison and Jackson each had two hits and Ava Acton had three hits.
The Blue Devils will travel to Tilton on Thursday to play Danville High School.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Paxton
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 7, Paxton Buckley-Loda 0
BHRA`200`401`0`— `7 `12` 0
PBL`000`000`0`—`0`6`1
WP — Alyvia Jackson. LP — Emma Steiner. Two or more hits — BHRA: Ava Acton 3, Raeghan Dickison, Jackson, Mikayla Cox PBL: Lorena Arnett. 2B — BHRA: Cox, Dickison, Jackson, Myers. RBIs — BHRA: Ella Myers 2, Cox 2, Dickison, Jackson.
