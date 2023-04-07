CHRISMAN — Eva Ronto had nine strikeouts as she pitched a no-hitter as the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin softball team beat Chrisman 11-0 on Friday.
Ella Myers had three hits with three RBIs and two stolen bases, Ava Action had three RBIs, Mikayla Cox and Raeghan Dickinson each had two hits with an RBI, Addison Wallace had one RBI and Natalie Clapp had two hits.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Chrisman
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 11, Chrisman 0
BHRA`152`21`— `11 `11` 2
Chrisman`000`00`—`0`0`4
WP — Eva Ronto. Two or more hits — BHRA: Ella Myers 3, Natalie Clapp, Raeghan Dickinson, Mikayla Cox. 2B — BHRA: Cox. 3B — BHRA: Dickinson. RBIs — BHRA: Myers 3, Ava Acton 3, Dickison, Cox, Addison Wallace.
