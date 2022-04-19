BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin softball team shutout Attica 10-0 on Tuesday in non-conference action.
Alexis Jaskula gave up one hit and had five strikeouts on the mound to get the win for the Blue Devils, while Ava Action and Kamdyn Harris each had two hits and two RBIs, Raeghan Dickison had two RBIs, Draycee Nelson, Jacey Wendell and Addison Wallace each had one RBI and Ella Myers had three hits.
The Blue Devils will play Armstrong-Potomac on Wednesday.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 10, Attica 0
Attica`000`000`— `0 `1` 2
BHRA`100`081`—`10`12`1
WP — Alexis Jaskula. Two or more hits — BHRA: Ella Myers 3, Ava Action, Kamdyn Harris. 2B — BHRA: Harris, Myers. RBIs — BHRA: Raeghan Dickison 2, Acton 2, Harris 2, Draycee Nelson, Jacey Wendell, Addison Wallace.
