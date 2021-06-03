ALVIN — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin softball team found a way to advance in an IHSA Class 2A regional semifinal on Thursday with a 3-2 win over Tri-Valley.
The Vikings took an early 1-0 lead in the third inning, but Gada Bryant tied the game up in the bottom of the third with a solo home run.
In the fifth, BHRA pitcher Laynee Dickison put the game away with an two-RBI triple. Dickison had four strikeouts and gave up six hits to get the win.
The Blue Devils will move on to Friday's regional championship, where they will face Bloomington Central Catholic.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Alvin
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 3, Tri-Valley 2
Tri-Valley`001`001`0`—`2`6`1
BHRA`101`811`x`—`3`5`1
WP — Laynee Dickison. LP — Lauren Shively. Two or more hits — TV: Kyndal Shively BHRA: Raeghan Dickison. 2B — TV: Kenna Trower. 3B — TV: Kyndal Shively. BHRA: Laynee Dickison. HR — TV: Libby Detweiler. BHRA: Gada Bryant RBIs — TV: Detweiler, Whitney Leipold BHRA: Laynee Dickison 2, Bryant.
