BHRA logo

BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin softball team saw themselves down 11-0 in the first inning and lost 13-0 to LeRoy on Thursday.

While Eva Ronto took the loss for the Blue Devils, Hannah Grissom had two strikeouts and gave up five hits in five innings of relief.

The Blue Devils will play Shelbyville on Monday in regional play.

PREP SOFTBALL

At Bismarck

LeRoy 13, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0

LeRoy`(11)00`20`— `13 `8` 0

BHRA`000`00`—`0`0`2

WP — Long. LP — Eva Ronto. Two or more hits — L: Bossingham. 2B — L: Loy, Buckles. HR — L: Cox. Bogema. RBIs — L: Bogema 4, Loy 2, Buckles 2, Cox 2, Fleming, Carr, Bossingham.

Tags

Trending Video