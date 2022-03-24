ST. JOSEPH — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin softball team took an early lead against St. Joseph-Ogden, but could not hold on in a 20-10 defeat on Thursday.
Ella Myers had three hits with a home run and two RBIs for the Blude Devils, while Alyvia Jackson had two doubles and two RBIs, Ava Acton, Draycee Nelson and Natalie Clapp each had a RBI and Mikayla Cox had three hits.
The Blue Devils will face Rantoul on Monday.
PREP SOFTBALL
At St. Joseph
St. Joseph-Ogden 20, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 10
BHRA`217`000`— `10 `13` 5
SJO`147`233`—`20`19`4
WP — Maggie Ward LP — Alyvia Jackson. Two or more hits — BHRA: Ella Myers 3, Mikayla Cox 3, Jackson SJO: Peyton Jones 3, Addy Martinie 3, Jacy Lewis 3, Shayne Immke, Alyssa Acton. 2B — BHRA: Jackson 2 SJO: Jones 2, Immke, Addison Frick. 3B — SJO: Acton 2, Martinie. HR — BHRA: Myers. SJO: Martinie RBIs — BHRA: Myers 2, Jackson 2, Ava Acton, Natalie Clapp, Draycee Nelson SJO: Jones 5, Martinie 3, Lewis 3.
