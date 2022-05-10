BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin softball team had 14 hits as they beat Oakwood 14-10 on Tuesday.
Jacey Wendell had three hits with two RBIs for the Blue Devils, while Ella Myers had two hits and two RBIs, Ava Acton and Kamdyn Harris each had two RBIs and Mikayla Cox had a RBI.
Savannah Nevitt had four hits and two RBIs for the Comets, while Karsen Rupp had a three-run home run and Audrey Schnaus, Rylan Manning and Rylee Wright each had one RBI.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 14, Oakwood 10
Oakwood`010`430`2`— `10 `7` 4
BHRA`321`170`x`—`14`14`6
WP — Jacey Wendell. LP — Gracie Enos. Two or more hits — O: Savannah Nevitt 4 BHRA: Wendell 3, Natalie Clapp 3, Ella Myers. 2B — BHRA: Myers. 3B — BHRA: Myers. HR — O: Karsen Rupp. RBIs — O: Rupp 3, Nevitt 2, Rylan Manning, Rylee Wright, Audrey Schnaus BHRA: Myers 1, Ava Acton 2, Wendell 2, Kamdyn Harris 2, Mikayla Cox.
Records — Visitor 4-8 overall, 1-2 in the xxx Conference; Home 9-2, 3-0.
