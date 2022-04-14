BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin softball team took a 3-0 lead in the first inning and held on to win 6-3 over Hoopeston Area on Thursday.
Winning pitcher Alexis Jaskula had eight strikeouts on the mound and had a RBI triple for the Blue Devils, while Draycee Nelson, Mikayla Cox and Jacey Wendell each had one RBI and Ella Myers had two hits.
Logan Watson had a RBI for Hoopeston Area, while Brylie Cox had two hits and Maddy Barnes had seven strikeouts.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Bismarck
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 6, Hoopeston Area 3
Hoopeston`011`010`0`— `3 `4` 2
BHRA`301`020`x`—`6`8`3
WP — Alexis Jaskula. LP — Maddy Barnes. Two or more hits — HA: Brylie Cox BHRA: Ella Myers. 2B — BHRA: Addison Wallace. 3B — BHRA: Jaskula, Myers. RBIs — HA: Logan Watson BHRA: Draycee Nelson, Mikayla Cox, Jaskula, Jacey Wendell.
