ST. JOSEPH — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin softball team lost 12-0 to St. Joseph-Ogden on Wednesday.
Ellie Tittle had two hits with a double for the Blue Devils, while Ava Acton had a hit.
The Blue Devils will play at the Rantoul Tournament on Friday.
PREP SOFTBALL
At St. Joseph
St. Joseph-Ogden 12, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0
BHRA`000`00`— `0 `3` 1
SJO`160`5x`—`12`12`0
WP — Blackburn. LP — Hope Grissom. Two or more hits — BHRA: Ellie Tittle SJO: Martinie, Acton, Brazelton, McKinney. HR — SJO: Martinie 2, McKinney, Immke. RBIs — SJO: Martinie 5, Immke 3, McKinney 2, Short, Frick.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.