ST. JOSEPH — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin softball team lost 12-0 to St. Joseph-Ogden on Wednesday.

Ellie Tittle had two hits with a double for the Blue Devils, while Ava Acton had a hit.

The Blue Devils will play at the Rantoul Tournament on Friday.

PREP SOFTBALL

At St. Joseph

St. Joseph-Ogden 12, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0

BHRA`000`00`— `0 `3` 1

SJO`160`5x`—`12`12`0

WP — Blackburn. LP — Hope Grissom. Two or more hits — BHRA: Ellie Tittle SJO: Martinie, Acton, Brazelton, McKinney.  HR — SJO: Martinie 2, McKinney, Immke. RBIs — SJO: Martinie 5, Immke 3, McKinney 2, Short, Frick.

