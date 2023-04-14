TILTON — Things didn't go so well for the Danville Lady Vikings in the first month of the high school softball season.
Danville lost all five of its non-conference games that it played and the Lady Vikings scored just 19 runs in those five defeats. There were also six games that got cancelled by the weather.
But something changed this week.
Danville has opened Big 12 Conference action with wins over Peoria High (19-1) on Wednesday and Centennial (20-17) on Thursday afternoon at Gruber Park in Tilton.
"We were looking at those first five games as our spring training,'' said Danville coach Corey Pullin. "We played some good teams and we hadn't been able to come out on top until Wednesday and then today, we battled, showed a little heart and enthusiasm to beat Centennial.
"Our bats have been better the past two days. If we keep hitting like this, we are going to be alright.''
So, what was the key to the offensive turnaround?
"I just think that we are finally coming together as a team,'' said senior Emmalee Trover. "The beginning of the season was rough with all of the cancellations.''
And it doesn't hurt that the weather turned around this week as well.
"I like sunshine,'' said Trover, who two doubles, a home run and seven RBIs in the win over Centennial. "It's definitely not as cold as it has been.''
In addition to the weather, Pullin believes playing four games in four days also helped.
"I think the repetition of seeing live pitching over and over has been important,'' he said. "We've been talking about having a good visual picture before you step into the box for your at-bat. So, instead of going up there hoping to get a hit, we are going up there knowing that we are going to hit the ball.''
In the first three innings on Thursday, Danville scored 13 times with Trover delivering a 3-run homer in the second inning, to build a 13-5 lead. Centennial didn't go away easily.
The Chargers responded with 11 runs, six in the fourth and five in the fifth, to take a 16-13 lead over the Vikings.
"Unfortunately, it seems like we always have that one bad inning where we fall apart,'' Trover said. "We just didn't have our defense in those two innings and they took the lead on us.''
Danville (2-5 overall) responded in the bottom of the fifth.
KaLeah Bellick, who had three hits, smashed a 2-run homer to left and then Trover delivered a 2-run double as the Vikings took the lead for good with a 5-run inning.
"We knew that we had it in us because we had been leading by eight runs,'' Trover said. "Thankfully, we all hit the ball in that inning.''
While Bellick and Trover each had three hits and a homer for Danville, the leading hitter for the Vikings was freshman Payton Beith with four hits, while Jaidyn Hardesty finished with three hits.
With the victory, Danville is tied for first place in the Big 12 Conference at 2-0 with Normal Community and Normal West.
Up next for Danville is a game at Normal West on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.