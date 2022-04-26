WATSEKA — Denley Heller hit a solo home run in the top of the seventh as the Armstrong-Potomac softball team beat Watseka 10-9.
Heller had two home runs and three RBIs and got the win on the mound as the Trojans held off a late Warriors' run which saw them load the bases with one out in the bottom of the seventh.
Faith Cline had four hits for the Trojans, while Brynn Spenser had three hits and two RBIs and Carlyn Crozier had three hits with a home run and RBI.
