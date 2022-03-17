POTOMAC — The Armstrong-Potomac softball team had 10 hits as they beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm 10-0 on Thursday.
Denley Heller had six strikeouts and only gave up two hits for the Trojans on the mound and hit a two-run home run at the plate. Cami Saltsgaver had two hits with a home run and three RBIs, Faith Cline had two RBIs, Laney Duden and Ellie Cooper each had one RBI and Carlyn Crozier had three hits.
Jaiden Stelzer and Lilli Hutson each had one hit for the Buffaloes, while Bailee Whittaker had five strikeouts on the mound.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Potomac
Armstrong-Potomac 10, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0
Geo-RF`000`00`— `0 `2` 4
A-P`221`32`—`10`10`1
WP — Denley Heller. LP — Bailee Whittaker. Two or more hits — AP: Carlyn Crozier 3, Cami Saltsgaver. 2B — AP: Kelsey Blackford, Faith Cline. HR — AP: Heller, Saltsgaver. RBIs — AP: Saltsgaver 3, Heller 2, Cline 2, Laney Duden, Ellie Cooper.
