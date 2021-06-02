WATSEKA — Armstrong-Potomac scored three times in the seventh inning but it was enough as the Trojans lost to Watseka Warriors 8-3 Tuesday in prep softball action.
Denley Heller went 2-for-3 with a run scored for Armstrong-Potomac, while Cami Saltsgaver went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Sydney McTaggert and Kennedy McTaggert each had home runs for Watseka in the victory.
PREP SOFTBALL
At Watseka
Watseka 8, Armstrong-Potomac 3
A-P`000`000`3`—`3`6`3
Watseka`020`024`x`—`8`10`0
WP — Corzine. LP — Kyla Bullington. Two or more hits — AP: Denley Heller 2. Watseka: Hoy 2, Cawthon 2, Essington 2. 2B — AP: Laney Duden. Watseka: Cawthon, Corzine, Essington. HR — Watseka: S.McTaggert, K.McTaggert. RBIs — AP: Saltsgaver. Watseka: S.McTaggert 3, K.McTaggert 2, Schroeder, Essington.
